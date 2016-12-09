Prince George’s County Liquor Commission Chair Charged with DUI

by: The Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County Police say the chairman of the liquor license commission has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Police spokesman Cpl. Lamar Robinson tells The Washington Post that 72-year-old Charles W. Caldwell III was arrested Thursday night. Robinson says Caldwell crashed into two cars after leaving the grand opening of the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill. No one was hurt.

Robinson says officers smelled alcohol on Caldwell’s breath, and although he refused to take a breath test, he took — and failed— a field-sobriety test.

Caldwell tells News4 television that he was unsteady during the field sobriety test because of his age.

Caldwell is chairman of the Prince George’s Board of License Commissioners. The board issues liquor licenses and regulates alcohol sales.