Prince George’s County NAACP Demands Removal of Schools CEO Maxwell

The Prince George’s County, Md. chapter of the NAACP called for the removal of Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Kevin Maxwell on Oct. 12, just two days after an incident of sexual misconduct was reported and added to the growing number of allegations brought against staff members at the school system.

In a statement, , “CEO Maxwell has failed to protect the health, safety and civil rights of the students of this school system. Every child in the Prince George’s County school system deserves to attend school in a safe, secure and protected environment,” NAACP President Bob Ross said in a state the organization released earlier that day.

Maxwell hosted a tele-conference on Oct. 4, during which he called the growing number child sex abuse allegations among county students and staff “horrendous” and assured the 12,000 listeners on the call that district-wide trainings have occurred, new staff has been hired and several staff members were dismissed.

The most recent allegation involves a Spanish teacher, Donay Olivieri at DuVal High School in Lanham, Md. Olivieri, 66, was arrested on Oct. 10 and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and second degree assault.

The charges are based on interactions that allegedly occurred between June and September of this year after Olivirei asked for a male student’s phone number and began sending inappropriate text messages. According to news reports, Olivieri is also said to have asked the student for a kiss in the classroom and squeezed his chest.

“The abuse that has occurred at the hands of those hired to teach and transport our children is an intolerable situation,” Ross said. “The children of Prince George’s County can no longer ‘wait’ for things to ‘turn around’. The children of Prince George’s County cannot tolerate another incident of abuse. The children of Prince George’s County deserve responsible, accountable and trustworthy leadership. There is no longer time for excuses, plans or studies. The change must happen now. CEO Maxwell must be removed immediately.”