Prince Harry Joins Rihanna at Celebration in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has joined Rihanna in celebrating 50 years of independence for her native Barbados.

The prince and the singer shared the stage with the prime minister during a concert and dance performance marking the date the island broke away from Britain. He read a message from Queen Elizabeth II congratulating Barbados and saying that the island should be “rightfully proud” of a vibrant culture and natural beauty. He spoke Wednesday night before a crowd of about 20,000 people at the Kensington Oval cricket ground.

He also encouraged residents to work together to confront challenges such as climate change.

Harry is on a two-week tour of the Caribbean that is also a celebration of the queen’s Queen 90th birthday. He will stop next in Guyana.