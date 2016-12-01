Prince Harry Joins Rihanna at Celebration in Barbados

by: The Associated Press
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has joined Rihanna in celebrating 50 years of independence for her native Barbados.

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, Britain's Prince Harry and Bajan singer Rihanna attend Golden anniversary celebrations at the Kensington Oval cricket ground, marking 50 years of the island's independence from England, in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Chris Radburn/PA via AP)
The prince and the singer shared the stage with the prime minister during a concert and dance performance marking the date the island broke away from Britain. He read a message from Queen Elizabeth II congratulating Barbados and saying that the island should be “rightfully proud” of a vibrant culture and natural beauty. He spoke Wednesday night before a crowd of about 20,000 people at the Kensington Oval cricket ground.

He also encouraged residents to work together to confront challenges such as climate change.

Harry is on a two-week tour of the Caribbean that is also a celebration of the queen’s Queen 90th birthday. He will stop next in Guyana.

