Prince William County Delta Alums Host MLK Oratorical Contest

The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host its 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Oratorical Contest on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Hylton Memorial Chapel, 14640 Potomac Mills Road. This year’s theme is “What the World Needs Now…” Middle school and high school students from throughout the Prince William area will display their amazing oratorical skills and children of all ages will sing songs of celebration in the Martin Luther King Community Choir. For more information, visit pwcacdst.org.