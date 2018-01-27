Priyanka Banks of “Sorority Sisters” Reality Show Sues Sorority

A former member of a Black sorority alleged in a federal complaint that the group did nothing to stop online backlash ignited by her participation in a short-lived VH1 reality show.

Plaintiff Priyanka Banks says in a Jan. 11 complaint that her sorority’s reaction to her participation in the VH1 show “Sorority Sisters” has left lasting effects, including defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Banks will be represented in the matter by Manhattan attorney Hernandez Rhau in the Eastern District Court of New York.

Banks pledged Delta Sigma Theta’s Beta Eta chapter in 2009 as an undergraduate at Alabama State University. During her time as an undergraduate in the sorority she served as both treasurer for the university’s chapter and captain of the step team.

According to the complaint, Banks learned of her expulsion from “a random Facebook posting” on Jan. 13, 2015, which claimed the Deltas had expelled her and four of her “Sorority Sisters” co-stars. The expulsion coincided with the sorority’s 102nd Founders Day and, according to Banks, she still has not received a formal notice concerning her expulsion.

Banks was a member of the sorority for approximately six years. During that time, she was never placed on probation, suspended, fined and/or sanctioned or declared inactive for violating any of the sorority’s constitution and bylaws or the sorority’s rules and regulations. In fact, Banks continuously paid membership dues to her chapter and the organization’s Grand Chapter, according to the complaint.

“Sorority Sisters” was canceled in its first season after public pressure, including a MoveOn.org petition which garnered over 20,000 signatures, according to the complaint filed.

The overall negative feedback about the show occurred after VH1 issued a press release about the upcoming show on Dec. 11, 2014. This is around the time Banks began receiving harassment via social media, according to the complaint. The social media outrage stemmed from VH1’s reputation for creating “ratchet” TV shows that depicted Black women fighting, using profanity, behaving violently and verbally abusing one another.

According to the complaint, once the show aired on Dec. 15, 2014, what appeared as a “sincere concern by the protestors” evolved into malicious verbal attacks and threats—including death threats against the stars from members of Black sororities and fraternities, including members of Delta Sigma Theta.

“And if you know a soror in this show, feel free to punch her in the throat!” one woman wrote on Facebook, according to an exhibit included with the complaint.

The threats and cyberbullying became so severe the show aired a special episode on Dec. 24, 2014, in which Banks discussed the harassment she endured, being called a “coon” and a “stripper” among other insults on social media by members of her own sorority.

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, at Howard University to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need.

Delta Sigma Theta declined to comment regarding the lawsuit.