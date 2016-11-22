Project Evolved and Friends will host its 4th annual Thankful to Give: Feed the Less Fortunate Thanksgiving Event on Nov. 24 at Paparazzi, 407 E. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organizers of the event anticipate feeding and supplying care packages to over 300 less fortunate individuals in Baltimore City. The attendees will be provided a nourishing buffet along with interactive entertainment of inspirational Hip-Hop songs by Lil Key, youth rap artist and star of the Rap Game Season 2 produced by Jermaine Dupri; uplifting limericks from Righteous Linguistics, spoken word artist, Keith McBrown; karaoke, games and more. Lil Black of Radio One will host the event and music will be provided by DJ Diamond K. For more information contact Catonya Lester at 443-296-2075.
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
Project Evolved and Friends, 4th Annual Thankful to Give: Feed the Less Fortunate Thanksgiving Event
Paparazzi, 407 E. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Courtesy Flyer) /
0
6
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
AFRO BRIEFS
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: [email protected]
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
Press f for fullscreen.