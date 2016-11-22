Project Evolved and Friends, 4th Annual Thankful to Give: Feed the Less Fortunate Thanksgiving Event

Project Evolved and Friends will host its 4th annual Thankful to Give: Feed the Less Fortunate Thanksgiving Event on Nov. 24 at Paparazzi, 407 E. Saratoga Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The organizers of the event anticipate feeding and supplying care packages to over 300 less fortunate individuals in Baltimore City. The attendees will be provided a nourishing buffet along with interactive entertainment of inspirational Hip-Hop songs by Lil Key, youth rap artist and star of the Rap Game Season 2 produced by Jermaine Dupri; uplifting limericks from Righteous Linguistics, spoken word artist, Keith McBrown; karaoke, games and more. Lil Black of Radio One will host the event and music will be provided by DJ Diamond K. For more information contact Catonya Lester at 443-296-2075.