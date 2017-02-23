PRT and BGV Host ‘Hidden Figures’ Viewing for Over 400 Baltimore City School Girls

On Feb. 19, The President’s RoundTable (PRT) in conjunction with Black Girls Vote (BGV) sponsored a viewing of the award-winning motion picture “Hidden Figures” at the historic Senator Theatre for young women in Baltimore. The film is an award winning fact-based drama about the contributions of Black female mathematicians to the U.S. space program.

Robert L. Wallace, chairman, PRT and founder and CEO of BITHGROUP Technologies, as well as one of the organizers of the event, told the AFRO that when the movie debuted he canceled a business trip so that he could escort his three granddaughters. “I have never seen my grandchildren so moved by a movie before. They were mesmerized by how these three African American female heroes endured and overcame the sexism and racism that they confronted in their pursuit of careers in engineering and science. At that moment, I thought to myself, ‘we need to find a way for all Black girls in the Baltimore City School System to see this movie.’”