For immediate release:

October 21, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, October 24, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, October 24, 2016 includes the following:

Monday, October 24, 2016

10:30 AM: Governor Hogan to tour CSX’s Howard Street Tunnel* and hold media availability at Seagirt Marine Terminal

Seagirt Marine Terminal

2600 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224

NOTE: Media MUST RSVP to Richard Scher at the Port Administration at 410-385-4702 by 3:00 PM on Friday, October 21. Media must arrive at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore Visitors Badging Center 2001 Broening Highway, Baltimore, Maryland 45221 by 9:45 AM to be transported by shuttle van to the Seagirt Marine Terminal. Media will be asked to give the reporter’s full name, driver’s license number and media organization. On event day, for port security purposes, media MUST bring a valid driver’s license ID along with media credentials to gain access.

*Pool coverage of tour to be provided by WMAR-TV, The Associated Press (photos), and The Baltimore Sun (print report).

11:15 AM: Governor Hogan to visit the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum

1601 E. North Avenue #3, Baltimore, MD 21213

3:15 PM: Governor Hogan to tour 10 Light Street Project

10 Light Street, Baltimore MD 21202