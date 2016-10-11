Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

by: Governor Hogan's Announcements
For immediate release:
October 11, 2016

Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan’s public schedule for Wednesday, October 12, 2016 includes the following:

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

8:00 AM: Governor Hogan to participate in the 2nd Annual Capital Region Business Forum
The Washington Hilton, International Ballroom
1919 Connecticut Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20009

