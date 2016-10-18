For immediate release:

October 18, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 19, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 19, 2016 includes the following:

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to chair Board of Public Works meeting

Governor’s Reception Room

Maryland State House

4:00 PM: Governor Hogan to attend viewing for John Paterakis

The Grand Lodge of Maryland

304 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030