Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 19, 2016

by: Governor Hogan's Announcements
/ /
0
1

For immediate release:
October 18, 2016

Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 19, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 19, 2016 includes the following:

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to chair Board of Public Works meeting
Governor’s Reception Room
Maryland State House

4:00 PM: Governor Hogan to attend viewing for John Paterakis
The Grand Lodge of Maryland
304 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS