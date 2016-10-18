For immediate release:
October 18, 2016
Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316
Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 19, 2016
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Wednesday, October 19, 2016 includes the following:
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to chair Board of Public Works meeting
Governor’s Reception Room
Maryland State House
4:00 PM: Governor Hogan to attend viewing for John Paterakis
The Grand Lodge of Maryland
304 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030