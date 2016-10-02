For immediate release:

October 2, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Monday, October 3, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Monday, October 3, 2016 includes the following:

Monday, October 3, 2016

12:15 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at the 15th Annual Maryland Hispanic Business Conference

Bethesda North Marriot Hotel & Conference Center

5701 Marinelli Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852