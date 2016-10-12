For immediate release:

October 12, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Thursday, October 13, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Thursday, October 13, 2016 includes the following:

Thursday, October 13, 2016

10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to attend Governor’s Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open to the public at 9:00 AM)

The Maryland Theatre

21 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

2:30 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to tour Washington County Day Reporting Center

Washington County Detention Center

101 Western Maryland Parkway, Hagerstown, MD 21740

3:10 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to lead roundtable discussion on best practices in the fight against the heroin epidemic

Washington County Detention Center

101 Western Maryland Parkway, Hagerstown, MD 21740

3:30 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to present Highway Safety Grants to Hagerstown Police Department & Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

500 Western Maryland Parkway, Hagerstown, MD 21740