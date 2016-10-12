For immediate release:
October 12, 2016
Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316
Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Thursday, October 13, 2016
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Thursday, October 13, 2016 includes the following:
Thursday, October 13, 2016
10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to attend Governor’s Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open to the public at 9:00 AM)
The Maryland Theatre
21 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740
2:30 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to tour Washington County Day Reporting Center
Washington County Detention Center
101 Western Maryland Parkway, Hagerstown, MD 21740
3:10 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to lead roundtable discussion on best practices in the fight against the heroin epidemic
Washington County Detention Center
101 Western Maryland Parkway, Hagerstown, MD 21740
3:30 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to present Highway Safety Grants to Hagerstown Police Department & Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
500 Western Maryland Parkway, Hagerstown, MD 21740