For immediate release:
October 19, 2016
Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316
Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Thursday, October 20, 2016
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Thursday, October 20, 2016 includes the following:
Thursday, October 20, 2016
1:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to participate in the 33rd annual Governor’s Service Awards
Miller Senate Office Building
11 Bladen Street, Annapolis, MD 21401
7:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at the National Capital Baptist Convention 54th Annual Session
Emmanuel Baptist Church
2409 Ainger Place, SE, Washington, D.C. 20020