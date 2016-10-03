For immediate release:

October 3, 2016

Contact:

Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Tuesday, October 4, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Tuesday, October 4, 2016 includes the following:

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

9:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at the Tri-County Opioids Addiction Summit

Ten Oaks Ballroom

5000 Signal Bell Lane, Clarksville, MD 21029