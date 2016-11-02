For immediate release:

November 1, 2016

Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, November 2, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, November 2, 2016 includes the following:

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to participate in La Clinica del Pueblo’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony

2970 Belcrest Center Drive, Hyattsville, MD 20782

3:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to host Commission to Modernize State Procurement public meeting

Fred L. Wineland Building – 4th floor conference room

16 Francis Street, Annapolis, MD 21401