For immediate release:
November 1, 2016
Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, November 2, 2016
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, November 2, 2016 includes the following:
10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to participate in La Clinica del Pueblo’s grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony
2970 Belcrest Center Drive, Hyattsville, MD 20782
3:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to host Commission to Modernize State Procurement public meeting
Fred L. Wineland Building – 4th floor conference room
16 Francis Street, Annapolis, MD 21401