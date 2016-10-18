For immediate release:
October 18, 2016
Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316
Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, October 19, 2016
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, October 19, 2016 includes the following:
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
9:30 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition’s 16th Annual Membership Meeting
Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel
202 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
3:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to attend groundbreaking for Biomedical Sciences & Engineering Facility at the Universities at Shady Grove
Universities at Shady Grove – Building II Ballroom
9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD 20850