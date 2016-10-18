For immediate release:

October 18, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, October 19, 2016

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, October 19, 2016 includes the following:

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

9:30 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition’s 16th Annual Membership Meeting

Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel

202 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

3:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to attend groundbreaking for Biomedical Sciences & Engineering Facility at the Universities at Shady Grove

Universities at Shady Grove – Building II Ballroom

9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD 20850