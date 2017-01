For immediate release:

January 15, 2017

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, January 16, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, January 16, 2017 includes the following:

Monday, January 16, 2017

7:30 PM: Governor Hogan to attend annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day wreath laying ceremony

Maryland State House