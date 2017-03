For immediate release:

March 13, 2017

Contact:

Hannah Marr hannah.marr@maryland.gov

Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.gov

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, March 13, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, March 13, 2017 includes the following:

Monday, March 13, 2017

2:30 PM: Governor Hogan to visit State Highway Administration salt distribution facility ahead of winter storm

Maryland State Highway Administration, Annapolis District Office

138 Defense Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401