Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, November 20, 2017

by: Governor Hogan's Announcements
For immediate release:
November 19, 2017
Contact:
Hannah Marr hannah.marr@maryland.gov
Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.gov
410-974-2316
Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, November 20, 2017
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, November 20, 2017 includes the following:
Monday, November 20, 2017

10:00 AMGovernor Hogan to participate in MD 404 ribbon cutting
32009 Old Queen Anne Road, Queen Anne Md, 21657
(Intersection of MD 404 and Old Queen Anne Road)

12:00 PMGovernor Hogan to participate in Ocean City beach replenishment event
1 East 94th Street, Ocean City, MD 21842

