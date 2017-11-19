|For immediate release:
November 19, 2017
Contact:
Hannah Marr hannah.marr@maryland.gov
Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.
410-974-2316
|Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, November 20, 2017
|ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Monday, November 20, 2017 includes the following:
|Monday, November 20, 2017
10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to participate in MD 404 ribbon cutting
12:00 PM: Governor Hogan to participate in Ocean City beach replenishment event