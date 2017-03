gov office larry hogan

March 24, 2017

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Saturday, March 25, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Saturday, March 25, 2017 includes the following:

Saturday, March 25, 2017

12:00 PM: Governor Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan to attend 1st Annual Maryland Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship

APG Federal Credit Union Arena, Harford Community College

401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air, MD 21015

1:15 PM: Governor Hogan to deliver remarks at Carsins Run Ribbon Cutting and Reception

Maryland Golf & Country Club

1335 E. Macphail Road, Bel Air, MD 21015

2:45 PM: Governor Hogan to attend Pride of Baltimore Maryland Day Ceremony

Fort McHenry

2400 E. Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230