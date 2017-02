For immediate release:

February 27, 2017

Public Schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Tuesday, February 28, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Governor Larry Hogan for Tuesday, February 28, 2017 includes the following:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

12:00 PM: Governor Hogan to deliver remarks at CREW Maryland Suburban 2017 Economic Development Update

Montgomery College, Germantown Campus

20200 Observation Drive, HT 230, Germantown, MD 20876