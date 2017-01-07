For immediate release:

January 7, 2017

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Sunday, January 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Sunday, January 8, 2017 includes the following:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

1:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at ribbon cutting ceremony for Maryland’s first net-zero energy school

Wilde Lake Middle School

10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD 21044