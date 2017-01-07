For immediate release:
January 7, 2017
Contact:
Hannah Marr [email protected]
Shareese Churchill [email protected]
410-974-2316
Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Sunday, January 8, 2017
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Sunday, January 8, 2017 includes the following:
Sunday, January 8, 2017
1:00 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at ribbon cutting ceremony for Maryland’s first net-zero energy school
Wilde Lake Middle School
10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD 21044