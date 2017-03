For immediate release:

March 21, 2017

Contact:

Hannah Marr hannah.marr@maryland.gov

Shareese Churchill shareese.churchill@maryland.gov

410-974-2316

Public Schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The public schedule for Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford for Wednesday, March 22, 2017 includes the following:

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to chair Board of Public Works meeting

Governor’s Reception Room

Maryland State House