Quebec Police Say Report Fatalities in Mosque Shooting

by: The Associated Pess
QUEBEC CITY (AP) — People have died in a Sunday evening shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police say.

Police survey the scene after deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families. (Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press via AP)
Authorities did not specify the number of fatalities

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence” and expressed solidarity with victims’ families.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

