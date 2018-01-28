R.J. Cole and Charles Williams Lead Howard to Three Straight Wins

The Howard Bison men’s basketball team enjoyed a three-game win streak after knocking off University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, 85-75, on Jan. 27 in Princess Anne, Md.

The win gave Howard a 6-17 overall record, 3-4 against the Mid- Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). It was the first road win of the season for the Bison, who were 0-14 in away games before Saturday.

Freshman guard R.J. Cole ignited Howard’s offense in the victory over UMES. Cole had a game-high 28 points, 19 of which were scored in the second half. Cole also led Howard in scoring in its 90-88 win over N.C. A&T on Jan. 22, and had a game-high of 29 points in a 84-78 victory against N.C. Central.

Sophomore guard Charles Williams was also a major offensive contributor throughout the three-game winning streak; he scored 66 points over that span.

“I think we have the best backcourt in the league,” Howard head coach Levin Nickelberry said, according to Howard Sports Information. “They took over. They made big shots and that’s what you’re suppose to do. Once those two get rolling, it’s hard to stop. I just get out of the way and let them play.”

Next – Howard will try to extend its streak when it takes on Florida A&M in a home game on Feb. 3. The Bison are 4-2 in home games at the Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C.