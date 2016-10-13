RADIO ONE, INC. CONGRATULATES CATHY HUGHES AS NEW NAMESAKE FOR HOWARD UNIVERSITY’S SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATIONS

(SILVER SPRING, MD.) –– Radio One, Inc., the largest Black-owned multi-media company congratulates its founder and chairperson, Ms. Cathy Hughes, as the new namesake for Howard University’s School of Communications. In honor of her lifetime commitment to excellence in the media industry, the university will officially rename the school, Cathy Hughes School of Communications during its unveiling ceremony and celebratory brunch on Sunday, October 23. Leading up to the celebration, Radio One, Inc. is saluting Ms. Hughes with an integrated, cross-platform congratulatory promotion consisting of on-air and online announcements and special programming across its 56 Radio One stations, national television network, TV One, 10 nationally syndicated Reach Media radio programs and its six Interactive One branded websites.

On Monday, October 17, in honor of this significant occasion, Ms. Hughes will be a guest on many of her urban media company’s nationally syndicated shows including, Russ Parr Morning Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, DL Hughley Show, Tom Joyner Morning Show, The Ed Lover Show, and Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. Also throughout the week of October 17-22, Washington, D.C.’s WOL-AM will broadcast Ms. Hughes’ classic radio shows in a marathon, “The Best of The Cathy Hughes Morning Show,” from 12-2 p.m. ET and 12-2 a.m. ET.

Additionally, Ms. Hughes will sit down for an exclusive interview with Roland S. Martin, host and managing editor of TV One’s NewsOne Now, the only daily television news program dedicated to Black viewers, for a one-hour primetime special premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET. In “Cathy Hughes One on One: A NewsOne Special,” she will discuss the joys and challenges of building a media empire. As the first African American woman to chair a publicly traded company, Ms. Hughes will walk Martin through her journey from teen mom to urban media maven in a live-to-tape interview from where it all began – Howard University.

On Wednesday, October 19, TV One will telecast a marathon of Ms. Hughes’ best-known interviews during her days as host of the network’s series, “One on One with Cathy Hughes.” From 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET, viewers can catch her conversations with Minister Louis Farrakhan (9-11 a.m. ET), Terrence Howard (11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET), Taraji P. Henson (12-1 p.m. ET), Jamie Foxx (Ray, 1-1:30 p.m.; Django Unchained, 1:30-2 p.m.), President Barack Obama (2-3 p.m. ET) and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (3-4 p.m. ET).

Howard University will commemorate the renaming of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications with a private unveiling ceremony on Sunday, October 23 at 12 p.m. ET that will be live streamed via Facebook and on all of Radio One’s local and national digital media platforms. Following the ceremony will be an exclusive, star-studded celebratory brunch and program at 1 p.m. ET to honor Ms. Hughes (attendance by invitation only).

About Radio One, Inc.

Radio One, Inc. (radio-one.com), together with its subsidiaries, is a diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers. It is one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies, currently owning and/or operating 56 stations in 16 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Get up Morning! with Erica Campbell, the DL Hughley Show, Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Empowering Moments, the Ed Lover Show, the Willie Moore Jr Show, the Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy and the Reverend Al Sharpton Show. Beyond its core radio broadcasting franchise, Radio One owns Interactive One (interactiveone.com), the fastest growing and definitive digital resource for Black and Latin Americans, reaching millions each month through social content, news, information, and entertainment. Interactive One operates a number of branded sites including News One (news), The Urban Daily (men), Hello Beautiful (women), Global Grind (Millennials) and social networking websites such as BlackPlanet and MiGente. The Company also owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a cable/satellite network programming serving more than 60 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and music designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. Additionally, One Solution combines the dynamics of the Radio One’s holdings to provide brands with an integrated and effectively engaging marketing approach that reaches 82% of Black Americans throughout the country.