Rally for Affordable Housing

The Housing for All Campaign, an initiative of the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development (CNHED), and The Way Home Campaign have joined forces with 50 local organizations to hold the More For Housing Now Rally on March 18 at the Foundry United Methodist Church, 1500 16th Street, NW, from 10 a.m. to noon. Doors are scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. More than 1,000 D.C. residents are expected to attend. The rally will include remarks from Mayor Muriel Bowser and invited Council members as well as moving testimonies by impacted residents and housing advocates. For more information, visit cnhed.org/housing-for-all-campaign/campaign-events/rally-for-more-housing-now/.