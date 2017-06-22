RAMBLING ROSE

Hello everyone, my lands of mercy. There are so many outdoor festivals and events popping up all over the city and counties, it is very hard for me to keep up with them all. I will definitely need your help. “Shorty” and I can’t do it alone. I am going to tell you about as many as I can and I have space for this week. Some of these events and festivals are going on every week and there are a few that are just annual. But Honey Child, it is so exciting and most of them are free to the public. Now, you know about the Zion Baptist Church 28th Annual festival, that is really nice and I do a book signing there every year. That is June 24 starting at 11 a.m.

I don’t know if you realize that right in the heart of Druid Hill Park they have a Farmers Market with a lot of vendors and lots of live entertainment. I will go for the food and the entertainment and, of course, it is the perfect place to meet your family and friends every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. After you get off from work, there is still time for you to stop by and wind down for the evening. Again folks, both of these events are free and open to the public. The exact spot is adjacent to the Rawlings Conservatory at 3100 Swann Drive. Oh hell, just follow the music.

I am just getting started. How about a gospel festival? That’s right. I said a gospel festival, which is also free to the public. There will be lots of vendors, gospel groups, dance ministries, choirs, spoken word artists, mime performers, inspirational rap artists and comedians, all desiring to showcase their love for God by performing for you on June 24 from noon until 8 p.m. The location is the Memorial Park, 1936 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn, Md. Now you know at all of these festivals and outdoor events, you need to bring your folding chairs & blankets.

Liberty Live Concert Series is another jumping, out-of-site community festival presented by the Liberty Road Business Association. This is a family friendly outdoor event with various musical artists performing, lots and lots of vendors selling everything, including three different food vendors. The location is Kings Point Square, 9900 Liberty Road in Randallstown, rain or shine. Free admission and parking, but sorry, no pets are allowed. Bring your own folding chairs and cameras every Friday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting June 23 through July 28. Call 410-655-7766 for more information. I will see you there.

Also, the Eubie Blake National Jazz Institute and Cultural Center, 847 N. Howard Street, is hosting, “A Magical Night of Jazz and R&B with Morris Wilson.” Showtime is 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 443-708-5154.

The Friends of Benjamin Banneker Historical Park & Museum and the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks, are hosting their annual jazz concert series, 6-8 p.m. June 24, at 300 Oella Avenue. Doors open at 5 p.m. and live entertainment will be provided by the Sterling Silver Jazz Band.

The Patapsco Flea Market is hosting a day of fun and frolic for the community children on 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24. The event features a talent show with prizes, a dance contest, several DJ’s and is hosted by Baltimore’s renowned comedienne, Ms. Maybelle. There will also be clowns and face painting, free cotton candy, juices and popcorn, as well as snowballs, hot dogs and frozen cups for sale. Special t-shirts will also be on sale for children by “T-Shirt Brian,” and the event is free to the public. There is so much more, but my dear friends, I am out of space. Enjoy your weekend and stay safe. Remember, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com.

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.