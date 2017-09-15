RAMBLING ROSE

Hello my dear friends and fans. I first want to say my prayers and hopes are going out to the people of Florida, Texas and the Caribbean Islands that were affected by the deadly storms. Just stop reading me for a minute and bow your head and ask God, the Heavens above, or whoever you pray to; pray for their safety, health and lives. Thank you!

“The All Black Affair” that will be presented at the Forum Caterers on September 22, will not only feature Norman Connors, but The Craig Alston Syndicate, a special tribute to the music of Phyllis Hyman, an after concert dance party by DJ Sugar Chris, and will be hosted by Roy Sampson and “Jazzy Tarsha”. For more information, call 410-963-9238.

The play, “Momma’s Boy” is coming to the Murphy Fine Arts Center, September 22 thru 24 on the campus of Morgan State University, 2201 Argonne Drive in Baltimore. The cast includes: Johnny Gill, Robin Givens, Nephew Tommy, Jackee, Anthony Brown, Shirley Murdock, Gary Lil G Jenkins and Dawn Robinson. Oh my goodness, what a helluva cast! For ticket information, call 800-531-SEAT or go to: www.ticketmaster.com.

Michelle Murphy and the Gold Star Mothers Maryland Chapter, Inc., are having a crab feast and bull roast on September 17, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 60, 2 Main Street in Laurel, Maryland. For ticket information, go towww.marylandgoldstarmoms.com.

B&A Brothers Scholarship Foundation, is hosting a crab feast September 17, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Annapolis Elks Lodge #622, at 2 Pythian Drive in Edgewater, Maryland. For ticket information, call 443-506-8120.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., is celebrating their 18th Biennial Conference and 35th Anniversary at the Hyatt Regency Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland September 20 through September 24. For more information, call Marsha Jews between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 410-300-6887.

Before I leave you, myself and the members of Jazz Expressways Foundation want to thank everyone who came and supported our fundraiser breakfast last Saturday at the Forest Park Senior Center, especially my boss at the Afro, Kamau High who is a very strong supporter and Carl Beasley, former manager of the Poet’s Athletic Club. It was a successful event.

I am very excited to be taking part again in the Baltimore Book Festival, coming up next weekend at the Inner Harbor. I have been doing book signings at this event every year

since 2003, and it is a good time for everyone. The festival, a literary feast with gourmet eats takes place September 22 through September 24, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Baltimore Book Festival sponsored by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, is the premier celebration of the literary arts and features hundreds of appearances by local and nationally-known authors. There will be book signings, more than 100 exhibitors and booksellers, nonstop readings on multiple stages, cooking demos by top chefs and culinary themed panel discussions and workshops. There will also be hands-on projects for kids, live music and lots and lots of food and beverage vendors. It is just a fun place to be. So, if you have not gotten either of my books, this is the place to find me and get them.

Okay, I am out of space, got to go now, but I will see you somewhere. Remember, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com or my website:www.rambling-rose.com. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.