RAMBLING ROSE

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you with much love. I hope your Thanksgiving Day and weekend will be all you want it to be. I know after Thanksgiving Day we will all still be eating turkey. I know you are. It is going to be leftovers for turkey salad, turkey sandwich, turkey casserole, turkey stew, turkey soup and if anything is left, just freeze the damn thing.

Now that you have stuffed your face with turkey and all the trimmings, it is time to go out and dance the calories off at a good dance party. We are going to start off with an “Old School Black Friday Extravaganza” hosted by four fantastic guys I know: DJ Sugar Chris, DJ Mike Jones, DJ Diamond and who else but, Tee Shirt Brian. The event will take place at the Patapsco Arena, 3301 Annapolis Road on Nov. 24, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. It is BYOF (bring your own food, picnic style) but, it is a cash bar. For ticket information, call 410-262-6604 or 443-525-5016.

You can get things started every Thursday by going to the American Legion Hall, 4424 Painters Mill Road in Owings Mills, Md. They are calling it Thirsty Thursdays Happy Hour. There is no cover and the drinks are cheeeeeeeeeaaap! And they are serving hot steamed crabs with DJ Mike Jones playing the music. Honey child, behave yourself!

Now, if you prefer your entertainment a little more low key (no line dancing), then check out The John Lamkin Sacred Jazz Sextet, featuring Eartha Lamkin and the Lamkin Voices. Also featuring: John Lamkin II on trumpet and Flugelhorn, Craig Alston on Saxophones, Martin Lamkin on Trombone, Todd Simon on piano, Kris Fun on bass, John Lamkin III on drums. vocals as well as many other singers such The Lamkin musical experience also features: Lillian Dupree, Lynda Harris, Christina Lamkin and Lolitta Lamkin. My goodness gracious! It sounds like a family affair in music to me. You got to go and check this out on Nov. 26, 5 p.m-7 p.m. at An Die Musik, 409 N. Charles Street.

There is one more thing I want to tell you about before I send out my birthday wishes; there will be a big holiday celebration with many artists playing Motown and more, an event appropriately called, “Motown and More.” The celebration will return to Westminster, Md., with a full evening of holiday cheer, gift shopping, holiday snacks, a wreath display and auction. Also classic Motown tunes live on stage honoring such artists as: The Temptations “Silent Night” and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer; The Jackson 5’s, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”, Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas; Nat King Cole’s, “The Christmas Song”; Eartha Kitt’s “Santa Baby” just to name a few. Take a new unwrapped item for donation to the Salvation Army, Toys, gloves, scarves, anything for young people this season. This event will take place on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 West Main Street, Westminster, Md. For more information, go to:motownmore@gmail.com .

Before I leave you, I want to extend a happy birthday to some special people in my life: to my son and daughter, Kelvin and Karen Atkinson; Dr. Elaine Simon, Greg Hatza, Big Jim, Robert Shahid, Milton Dugger, Eleanor Massie and Charles Faison. And if I did not mention you, it is only because I didn’t remember, due to the fact it is my birthday too and I will be 74 years old on Nov. 27, and the memory is not as good as it use to be. So on that note, I got to go. But, remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapror@aol.com. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.