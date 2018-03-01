RAMBLING ROSE

Condolences To Musicians Families

by: Rosa Pryor Special to the AFRO
Hello everyone, I just don’t know what to say; such sad news about so many of our musicians and friends of musicians and the community. I promise you I am not starting an obituary section of the Rambling Rose column. It is unbelievable. I have never seen anything like it. As you see from my pictures, in the recent weeks we have lost many of our musical artists and family members.  May God give those left to mourn peace. Please keep them in your prayers.

(From left to right) Kenneth Burton, the husband of Joyce Burton passed away last week; Michele Anderson, the sister of Baltimore’s own retired song stylist, “Lady Rebecca” passed away last week; Willa Bland, the founder of Flair Studio of Dance and Modeling and the mother of Andrea Bland-Travis passed away last week; and Romaine Rucks, the wife of Baltimore’s own keyboardist Bobby Rucks passed away last week.

I would like to include the sick and shut-ins who are known very well in our community who also need your prayers; those who are in the hospital or who had surgery and are recuperating at home. They include, musician and my masonic brother, PGP Richard V. Johnson, who was admitted to Mercy Hospital last week and Judson Hughes, long time member of Arch Social Club had heart surgery, but is at home recuperating.

John Lamkin Favorites Jazz Quintet featuring John Lamkin II on trumpet and flugelhorn; Michael Hairston on sax; Justin Taylor on piano, Michael Graham on bass and Jesse Moody on drums will perform on March 2 and Saturday 3, 9 p.m-11 p.m. at the Twins Jazz, 1344 U. Street NW in Washington, DC.
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church presents “Seven Last Words according to Jazz,” featuring the Greg Hatza Organization on March 4, at 3 p.m. at St. Gregory’s, 1542 N. Gilmor Street in Baltimore. Fish dinners on sale. For more information, call 410-298-5602.
Jazz Expressways Foundation, will host their Jazz Breakfast Show featuring Nevitta Ruddy and Company on March 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Forest Park Senior Center, 4801 Liberty Heights Ave. Tickets include Buffet breakfast, vendors, dancing, BYOB and free set-ups.

Well, my dear friends, make sure you check out the John Lamkin show at the Twins Jazz Club in DC, nothing more to report at this time or have room in my column for this week. I promise next time hopefully, more positive things to talk about. In the meantime, be good to each other and remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.

