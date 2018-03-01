Hello everyone, I just don’t know what to say; such sad news about so many of our musicians and friends of musicians and the community. I promise you I am not starting an obituary section of the Rambling Rose column. It is unbelievable. I have never seen anything like it. As you see from my pictures, in the recent weeks we have lost many of our musical artists and family members. May God give those left to mourn peace. Please keep them in your prayers.

I would like to include the sick and shut-ins who are known very well in our community who also need your prayers; those who are in the hospital or who had surgery and are recuperating at home. They include, musician and my masonic brother, PGP Richard V. Johnson, who was admitted to Mercy Hospital last week and Judson Hughes, long time member of Arch Social Club had heart surgery, but is at home recuperating.

Well, my dear friends, make sure you check out the John Lamkin show at the Twins Jazz Club in DC, nothing more to report at this time or have room in my column for this week. I promise next time hopefully, more positive things to talk about. In the meantime, be good to each other and remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.