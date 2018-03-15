RAMBLING ROSE

Hello my dear friends. I have been a little under the weather for the past couple of weeks, but the show must go on. I want to start off by telling you about my popular Godchild, Mrs. Maybelle, who is still making her mark in our Baltimore community by giving back. She is not only a very popular, very talented and gifted comedian, but she is the producer and CEO of her own full figured modeling company. This weekend on March 18, at the Forum Caterers she will step up again with a fashion show only as Mrs. Maybelle could do. Cash bar and lite fare are included. I will see you there.

There is another one of our local entertainers who has gone national, but always comes back to his hometown to share his gift; I am talking about Isaac Parham a gifted and talented saxophonist. Parham is a native of Baltimore and attended the Music Careers Program at Frederick Douglass High School, and the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, a conservatory and university-preparatory school. The school has influenced the music of Grover Washington, Jr., Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, David Sanborn and so many others. Check him out at the Caton Castle Lounge, on Caton Ave. and Hilton Street on March 17, 6p.m.-10p.m. I promise you will not be disappointed. If you enjoy good jazz then you will enjoy Parham and his band.

There are a couple of things I must inform you about in advance, because for one of the events, you have to make deposit early for a jazz bus trip coming up in June. Let me explain; Jazz Expressways Foundation will host a weekend trip to the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival in Wilmington, June 22 thru June. As you see that is a few months away meaning you have to get your deposit in very soon this month. Now check this out! We are leaving Baltimore on June 22 at 10 a.m., from Cromwell Bridge Road in Towson, stopping for shopping and eating at Christiana Shopping Mall. The trip also includes reservations for two nights and three days at the Doubletree Hotel, admission to the festival and much more, including a stop at the Delaware Park Casino on the way home. Call 410-532-8536 for ticket information.

The other event you need to know about in advance is called “Bangin’ with the Boomers” a party for the young at heart. Come and join me for an afternoon of fun, food, door prizes, vendors, live entertainment, dance music by DJ Sugar Chris and dancing for all my senior citizen fans, who love reading my column. We have put together a buffet luncheon party just for you at the Forum Caterers, 4210 Primrose Ave., on Apr. 12, noon- 3p.m. Get out of that senior citizen building; I don’t care if you come by mobility van, car, bus, wheelchair, walker or cane, come out and have some fun with me. For ticket information, call me at 410-833-9474. If you like it, then I will do this every 2nd Thursday of the month. So call me or email me atrosapryor@aol.com.

Well, my dear friends, it is about that time. Remember, I love you, and if you need me call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.