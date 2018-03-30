RAMBLING ROSE

By Rosa Pryor, Special to the AFRO

Hello everyone, how was your week? I have been a little under the weather for the last week or so. I had stomach surgery last week, they called exploratory surgery to find and remove a tumor that did not belong there. I am at home recuperating now. I’m a little sore, but doing okay. Keep me in your prayers, I feel very blessed and I have no complaints. Check this out, I am still able to talk to you.

I have some great stuff for you this week coming up. First, we have the celebration of Easter, which is a very special day for the church people. I believe the women still dress up in their special attire, including the fancy hats floating on their heads. Then there are the folks who like to celebrate with special dinners and events, which is good also. Well, my dear friends Yvette Monroe and her committee, which includes the owners and staff of the Forum Caterers, have put together a one-of-a-kind Easter buffet dinner on April 1, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. The Easter Sunday event will include live entertainment, a guest comedian and a buffet that will blow your mind. So, after church you march yourself with your better half, children, grandchildren and the rest of your family, and enjoy a great Easter Sunday dinner. Tell Nikita and her brother that I sent you. To make an early reservation, call 410-358-1101.

I want to congratulate and welcome my new brothers, members of Nubian Lodge 132. They received their charter on October 17, 2017 and have been blessed with 15 brothers. They are under the auspices of Acacia Grand Lodge of Maryland, Bro. Jonathan Brickhead and Grand Master Bro. Darrell W. Again, welcome to our beautiful order. You can email the brothers at nubianlodge132@gmail.com.

Coming up, an event hosted by Contemporary Arts, in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month. The Eric Byrd Trio, will perform with some foot tapping Bebop that grabs you by the shirt collar and won’t let go until you are on the floor dancing. The concert will be at the Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive, in Randallstown, Md., on April 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. For ticket information, call 410-944-2909.

Alright, the weather is getting a little bit warmer and starting April 4, the Vulcan Blazers at 2811 Druid Hill Park Dr., will be another adult entertainment spot to go to for the older crowd. It will be a crab night at the Vulcan Blazers from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., and DJ Mike Jones will entertain you with dance music, until your legs can’t take it.

Before I leave you, I want to remind you that April 8, the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar returns with live entertainment, arts and crafts and of course a lot of food including vegetables, fruits and meats. I will tell you more on this next week. I am out of space now. But remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. Until the next time, I’m musically yours.