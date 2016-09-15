RAMBLING ROSE

Hello my dear friends, I hope everything is well with you. I give condolences to my fans that have lost someone since I last spoke to you and get well wishes to those of you who are sick and shut-in. Just remember, God is in control and everything will be alright. In this column I have some cheery things to talk to you about as always. So sit back and relax and enjoy. I hope, if you are able, I will see you at some of these events.

I want to start off by tell you about a musical stage play, I feel is the best of the best and of course next to my heart because it is about the famous, historical Baltimore Pennsylvania Avenue. Honey child! Let me tell you, you got to go see this show. It is absolutely awesome. And you can take this to the bank.

The young lady, Rosalyn Gaines, who wrote this play is very gifted and talented. She is the founder and the Artistic Director of “The Kuumba Ensemble.” In this stage play she brings back legendary icons, the ambiance of the Royal Theater and Pennsylvania Avenue in its hey-day during the 1940’s-the 60’s.

The show will feature the legendary acts of Dinah Washington, Cab Calloway, Nat King Cole, Sarah Vaughn Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Sam Cooke, Jerry Butler and Martha & the Vandellas. The ensemble’s Klick Band mastered the Motown music of yesterday, while lindy hop dancers compliment the showcase with fancy dance routines.

Rosalyn preserved the history of the Royal Theater by using the showcase as a teaching mechanism to stimulate the memories of old-timers and enlighten the knowledge base of the younger generation and she did a damn good job of it. In celebration of their 30th year Pastoral & Church Anniversary, the Life Builders Church will feature “The Avenue” featuring The Kuumba Ensemble on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr. in Baltimore. For tickets contact Rosalyn Gaines at 443-413-1470.

Guess what folks? There will be an “Old Pimlico Reunion.” That’s right. All the folks who lived in northwest Baltimore in the Old Pimlico Road area, including Reisterstown, Park Heights, Paton and Denmore Avenue from 1925, are invited to attend on Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Rawlings-Fulton Club House at the Forest Park Golf Course, 2900 Hillsdale Road, Baltimore. There will be music, dancing, food, cash bar and I will be there doing a book-signing with my 2 books. For ticket information call Fannie Harris at 410-367-6364.

Oh, girlfriend. I have a lot more stuff to tell you, I just hope I don’t run out of space. Edmondson High School Class of “63’ is have their “High School Memories Dance” on Sept. 16, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Post #122, 424 Painter Mills Road, Owings Mills, Md. It is BYOB, free set-ups and buffet dinner. For more information contact Virginia at [email protected]

St. James Episcopal Church-Lafayette Square is hosting their “Annual Homecoming Crab Feast and Bull Roast” on Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tall Cedars, 2501 Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville, Md. Music will be provided by DJ Mike Jones. For more information contact Viveca at 410-960-6664.

My church, First Corinthians Baptist Church, is celebrating their Annual Family and Friends Day with an “Old Fashioned Crab Feast” on Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rosedale Gardens, 8037 Philadelphia Road, Rosedale, Md. Music provided by DJ J-Black and the Habit Band. For tickets contact Rev. Gregory Barnes at 443-810-6593.

Look friends, I really have to go now. I believe I am now out of space and out of time. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected]

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.