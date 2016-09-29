RAMBLING ROSE

Hello, everyone, I believe the summer has left us. I’m feeling a cool breeze outside and turning off the air condition inside. I have some great entertainment to tell you about this week. I want to start off with my long-time good friend, Barry Glassman, the founder of the Baltimore Jazz Alliance, who has produced and promoted some dynamite shows and concerts for many years. Glassman moved here in the late 90’s and was unable to find the jazz & blues until he connected with the Baltimore Blues Society. Eventually he found the jazz and concluded, “Local jazz musicians are a treasure that Baltimore is underutilizing.” In addition, there were great venues that were struggling for audiences. He started an on-line jazz calendar, which was awesome. He has organized, promoted and, produced many charity events for local musicians and children in the music.

He created BJA in the summer of 2003 and the rest is history. This week Glassman and his organization is hosting for the first time ever a free Baltimore Jazz Fest on Oct. 1 from noon until 7 p.m. at Druid Hill Park. A full day of Baltimore jazz, blues, R&B, all live music; vendors selling food, drinks, arts & crafts, education information, book signings and lots of fun. It is a free, family-friendly event.

The festival features a fantastic lineup of Baltimore talent starting with some of the city’s finest high school jazz bands and a host of musicians. Many of them are popular and well-known artists such as: The Dunbar Jazz Ensemble, Tiny Tim Harris, Bob Butta, Carlos Johnson, Dave Smith, Bobby Ward, Charles Funn, John Lamkin, Sr., Clayton McLenden, Gary Richardson, Art Sherrod Jr., Greg Hazta, Rumba Club and Clarence Ward III just to name a few. We will see your face in the place. You know I will be there.

Gamel Moore, (DJ Mell, Gerald Alston Wanda Coe-Stewart and Rena Scott) is hosting his 2016 WMEL Honors Awards on Oct. 2 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, 1726 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, Md. They are honoring the legends of Soul and R&B artist such as; The O’Jays (Eddie Levert Sr., Walter Williams Sr., Eric Nolan Grant, William Powell); The Whispers (Walter Scott, Wallace “Scotty” Scott. Nicholas; the original members of Blue Magic (Ted Mills, Vernon Sawyer, Wendell James Sawyer, Keith Beaton, and Richard Pratt); The Softones (Marvin Brown, Elton Lynch, Steve Jackson and Byron Summerville (deceased); First Class (Fred Brown, Harold Bell III, Sylvester Redditt, Tony Yarborough); Candi Staton, Randy Dennis, Tim Watts, and me, Rosa “Rambling Rose” Pryor, just to name a few. Tickets includes dinner and cash bar. For more information, go to www.wmelhonors.com.

More music and entertainment for you just across the road. The Taj Mahal Trio will be performing at Blues Alley Supper Club in Washington, DC on Friday thru Sunday, September 30 thru Sunday, October 2nd for 2 shows per night and Rachelle Ferrell, renowned keyboardist and vocalist will perform will be there on Thursday, October 6 thru Sunday, October 9th.

Okay, my dear friends, I am out of space. I got to go. Enjoy your weekend and remember, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.

Rosa Pryor-Trusty, (AKA) "Rambling Rose"

