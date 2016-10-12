Rambling Rose

Hello my dear friends and fans. I hope everything is well with you, if not, just keep praying. I have a few events I want to talk to you about, but first I want you to join me in giving our Editor of the Afro, Kamau High applause for making the Afro-American Newspaper look so great and consistent especially my columns. He’s doing a good job.

Not that he needs me to validate him, but I do because I am very particular how my columns look and my pictures always look sharp and clear and I appreciate that. The editor is really responsible for how a newspaper looks and reads to the public. He is like the overseer, the last person to give approval before it goes to print.

Okay folks, let’s talk. My headline this week is about an old dear friend I have known and admired for a very long time; Ronald Scott, who owns the Caton Castle Lounge. People don’t see him around in the streets at other events too much and sometime not at all and the reason is that he works his butt off every day at his Club/package/ lounge.

He is a good person at heart and I know this because many times he has sponsored my organization “Rosa Pryor Music Scholarship Fund” by donating food, his club and the entertainment to help us raise money on many occasion as he have done for many other community organizations. Scott has been running his club and package goods for almost 25 years, maybe longer and his first love is music.

He has booked the best of the best musicians, local and national at his club every Saturday night non-stop. He has kept many of our musicians working. His kitchen is always open and serves the best soul food. The lounge is always clean, cozy and comfortable. I rate the Caton Castle Lounge and the Arch Social Club as being the two top best night clubs to enjoy live entertainment. I rate Caton Castle as #1 because of plenty of parking on their own parking lot. These days, that means a lot.

Thank you Ronald for all you contribute to music and to our musicians throughout the years. I was proud to have been able to honor you last year. This weekend Ronald Scott is doing a tribute to Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers on Oct. 15, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For the jazz lovers this will be awesome! Me, well I am waiting for the blues show. If you haven’t been there yet, check it out. It is safe to park and a fun place to be.

The American Legion Federal Post #19 is hosting their Annual Bull & Oyster Roast at Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Road on Oct. 16 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The menu is wide and extravagant and always a sellout. For ticket information, contact Jim “Magic” Johnson at 410-744-9595.

If you are a reader and love books, then meet me at the African American Author’s Expo on Oct 15 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Morgan State University Student Center on Cold Spring Lane to meet some of the participating authors from all over the country, displaying their books and doing autographs including “yours truly.” There will be publishers & printing companies set up there as well; there will be free workshops, speaking panels, health & wellness screening, vendors and, live entertainment. This is open to the public and is free. I will see you there.

Well, my dear friends, I am out of space and time, I have to go. It has been a pleasure talking to you. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected]

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.