RAMBLING ROSE

Hello my dear friends, I hope everything is well with you and your family. I have a little bit of this and a little bit of that for you this week. Everyone who knows me knows how I feel about our musicians in the Baltimore/Washington area. It is so important that we support all of our local musicians by going to the event and, buying tickets to see them perform. Many of our local musicians depend on the gigs they get to provide for themselves and their family to put food on their table or pay their rent. It doesn’t matter if you are a jazz, blues, R&B and gospel or soul lover of music. Just pick your favorite, call your friends and go. Remember if I mention a group, musician, singer or entertainer in my column, it is worth your buck to get a ticket and support them. Help me to help them with your support.

As you see from the pictures here in my column, there are a variety of music and live entertainment going on in the Baltimore/Washington area. I will see you there.

FYI: Jazz Expressways Foundation, a non-profit organization, is doing a membership drive for members who love the music and want to help keep music alive. Every 3 months they give a Jazz Breakfast Show with the best of the best musicians, a full breakfast buffet; it is always BYOB, free set-ups and vendors for your shopping pleasure. They raise funds to su

pport local musicians and to help keep music alive. If interested, call me, Rosa Pryor, at 410-833-9474 or Avon at 410-532-8536. Their next event is on Dec. 10.

The Corinthian Lounge is hosting a Masquerade Party on Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. until featuring DJ music for dancing, buffet dinner and a lot of fun. Corinthian Restaurant & Lounge is located 7107 Windsor Mill Road. DJ “Sugar Chris” hosts a “Sing-A-Long to the Oldies” every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Shirley Duncan, Baltimore’s Queen of Hand dancing and the founder of the Charm City Dancers, is hosting her Holiday Party on Nov. 4 and 5 with a meet and greet on Nov. 4 from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Kiwanis Wallas Hall, 3300 Norberis Way, Ellicott City, Md.

The party will continue with the legendary dancer Norma Miller at “The Queen Ball” on Nov. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Turf Valley Grand Ballroom, 2700 Turf Valley Road in Ellicott City, Md. featuring dinner, cash bar and a lot of hand dancing. For over twenty five years, Shirley Duncan & The Charm City Dancers have encouraged and taught man men and woman to go on and become great dancers and entrepreneurs.

Shirley looks back at Miss Norman Miller, who is 97 years young, and will be attending her 2016 Holiday Event. This will be the last party for her group and organization. The organization has expanded the growth of dance education, professionalism, and business ethics throughout Baltimore region and other cities. It also implemented and devel

oped a well-structured environment of dance that is not limited to age, style, or enjoyment. Shirley Duncan members and dancers: Tina Richardson, Sam Bailey, Dave Bush Dancers, Chester Whitmore, Mickey Davidson P and Amaniyea Payne will be honored at the Holiday Party. For ticket information, call 410-370-8489.

“Have a Happy and Safe Halloween!”

Well, my dear friends, it is about that time, I am out of space and out of time; it is time for the fat lady to sing. Remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected].

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.