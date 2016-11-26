RAMBLING ROSE

Hello everyone, and happy Thanksgiving to you from my house to yours. I hope and pray that your Thanksgiving weekend gives you a lot to be thankful for. Always remember no matter how rough things seem, just look around and you will see someone much worse off than you.

For those of us who have lost someone special, I want you to smile and think of the good times you had with that person and be thankful you had that person in your life.

I am grateful to be above ground and able to celebrate my 72nd birthday on Nov. 27. I share this birthday month with many of my friends in the community such as: Big Jim, radio personality from WEAA 88.9; Ethel Ennis, renowned jazz singer; Calvin E. Talbert; Eleanor Massive; Elaine Simon, owner of Touch of Paris Salon; My twins, son and daughter, Kelvin and Karen Atkinson celebrating their 52nd birthday and to all I couldn’t name happy birthday to you and may you have many more.

I have a few events to share with you to help you enjoy this Thanksgiving Weekend. The Eubie Blake Cultural Center is hosting a “Holiday Shopping Experience” with food, movies, music, storytelling and a wide variety of arts, crafts and holiday gift items on Nov. 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 847 N. Howard Street. It is free to the public.

Here is a concert hosted by WEAA FM 88.9 Radio Station with “Your Girl Cheryl” featuring The Brent Birckhead Quintet on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center, 847 N. Howard Street. For more information go to brownpapertickets.com.

Caton Castle, 20 S. Caton Avenue in Baltimore is hosting another event on Nov. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the Romeir Mendez Quintet featuring vocalists Christie Dashiell, Ally Johnson, Tim Green and Carroll Dashiell.

Phill Butts and the Sunset Band , one of our local and well-loved bands, will perform at the Blues Alley Supper Club, 1073 Wisconsin Avenue N.W. in Washington, D.C. for two shows 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Nov. 28 with a special bus transportation for their fans and jazz lovers. For more information call 443-859-0124 or 410-294-4821.

A Concert Causes, a benefit providing musical instruments to children in underserved communities, is hosting a show with Funk Legend Larry Graham and Graham Central Station playing with a full symphony orchestra on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, Md. For more information call 301-332-8318 or 301-581-5100.

In closing, I want to announce that the Left Bank Jazz Society is back in action, thanks to the President Millie Battle. The first concert will kick off on my birthday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Forest Park Senior Center, 4801 Liberty Heights Avenue. It is, and always will be, B.Y.O.B & B.Y.O.F with free set-ups. You will be entertained by the Eddie Baccus, Jr., saxophonist formerly of the group Pieces of a Dream and his Quartet featuring Herm Hopkins on trombone. For more information call Mildred at 410-448-0033.

Well my dear friends I am out of space and it is time for the “fat lady to sing”. Remember, if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected]

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.