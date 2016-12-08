Rambling Rose

Hello my dear friends and fans. Happy Holidays to you. This is the season to give back to others who are less fortunate than you. I know that many community leaders, organizations, entertainers, promoters of music and night clubs are first in line every year to do just that. Holidays are a special time of the year for individuals, groups and organizations to program, fundraise or go to the streets to help others such as the homeless and children whose parents are unemployed and struggling. This is the time of the year that encourages you to be grateful for what you have. There are folks who are living on the streets, not by choice. Think of the people who are sick with illnesses that are lying in the hospital and nursing homes unable to feed themselves, dress themselves or have the strength to pray. So if you are one of those people who are always crying and complaining “woe is me” because you have a headache, your arthritis is flared up or you don’t have enough money to buy a new living room set, just get over it. Honestly my friend, you have nothing to

complain about. Thank God for what you have. This is why I appreciate my entertainment community, organizations, foundations, nightclubs and musicians who fundraise to help the needy and give back to the community. BRAVO TO YOU!

However, the only way the entertainment community can help others is by you supporting them through purchasing tickets and attending events. I personally would like to thank my readers and fans for going to many of the events I write about. My goodness I am getting emotional, let me pull myself together and tell you what is going on this week.

*Live Music is back on the Avenue, The Arch Social Club on Pennsylvania and North Avenues on Dec. 11 from 5-9 p.m. and Dec. 17 from 5-9 p.m. For information, call Sozufe at 410-746-4819.

*Vulcan Blazers Hall located 2811 Druid Park Drive is hosting Karaoke every Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight and hand dancing is Fridays from 7-11 p.m. with “Happy Hour”.

*Dr. Walter “Wali” Gill penned his autobiography, “Yesterday’s Tomorrow”. A book signing will be held at the Central Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the African American Department.

Okay my faithful readers, it is about that time, I am out of space, remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected] Also in closing I want you to say a prayer for my sister, Maxine Pryor and my family. She has been moved to Hospice at Gilchrest Center at 555 W. Towson Town Blvd. Thanks for all of your love and support. I want to especially thank my Pastor, Rev. Henry Turner, pastor of First Corinthians Baptist Church for faithfully visiting her several times a week for the past several months. This has been very hard for me and our family. UNTIL THE NEXT TIME, I’M MUSICALLY YOURS.