Hello my dear friends, top of the day to you. Mannnnnnnnnnn, how are you enjoying this crazy weather? I am telling you girlfriend, I am loving all of it. If this keeps up, by next week, we will see flowers blooming, leaves on trees turning green, swimming pools opening and summer attire. Terrible situation. But, I promise you I am not complaining.

In this wonderful weather, Baltimore continues to celebrate Black History Month in a big way. I sure hope you all are participating and going to some of these events and showing your support.

One of the things you can do is spend an evening listening to the sweet classic soul of Luther Vandross, Phyllis Hyman, Anita Baker and Stevie Wonder performed by the Eubie Blake Cabaret Company under the direction of Troy Burton at the Eubie Blake Culture Center, 847 North Howard Street. This performance, I understand, is food for the soul. The artists are: Tevin Brown, Tierra Strickland, Britt Bradley, Christian Harris and Justin Burley on Feb. 18. For more information, call 410-225-3130.

The Harlem Gardens Apartments, 1700 Edmondson Avenue is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing live entertainment by Sister Drummers, storytelling by Griots, Angela Dobson and a book Signing and talk by yours truly, Rambling Rose, on Feb. 24, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information, call Allen Jones at 442-527-0072.

Caton Castle Lounge, 20 South Caton Avenue will celebrate Black History Month by featuring “A Jazz Concert” featuring Dr. Phil Butts Sunset Jazz Quartet with vocalist Denyse Pearson and Reggie Jackson on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Kitchen is open. For tickets, call 443-859-0124.

The Afro-American Newspaper “Honors Black Leadership in Education”

as a part of Black History Month, they will be honoring Black educators in the M

aryland and Washington, D.C. area on Feb. 23 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt Street in Baltimore for 6-9 p.m. For ticket information, call 410-554-8243.

Charm City Jazz will host will host a concert remembering Marvin Gaye and Teddy Pendergrass featuring soul vocalist, “Fresh” with special guest Mark Wade backed by Fahrenheit on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Magooby’s Joke House & Soundstage, 9603 Deereco Road, Timonium, Md. For ticket information, call 443-958-9781.

The Avenue Bakery is also celebrating Black History Month with the unveiling of a photomontage featuring the life and impact of Thurgood Marshall, created by Stuart Hudgins. It will take place on the grounds of the Avenue Bakery located 2229 Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore in the Royal Theater Garden on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. All are invited. For more information, call Jim Hamlin 443-280-2702.

Well, my dear friends, I have to go. I am out of space. Please enjoy your weekend and remember if you need me, call me at 310-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com.

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.