Rambling Rose

Hello my dear friends. My God, how are you enjoying this beautiful weather? I mean, check it out. No snow shovels in Dec., Jan. or Feb., can you believe this? I think it is wonderful.

My “Boo-Boo” and I both have been a little sick with the flu and had to cancel some of my book signing last month, but we are back on top of things and ready to rock n’ roll again. So this week I am going to talk about mostly about a cause that is near and dear to my heart and I believe almost every person who reads my columns and relate to this. They can relate because at least one person in your family or someone you know has been or still is dealing with the terrible disease cancer.

I lost my mother, two brothers and a sister to this disease and my oldest son is a survivor of prostate cancer. Now I want you to listen to me carefully. The Susan Cohan Colon Cancer Foundation (Susie’s Cause), in partnership with Bon Secours Baltimore Health System, will be hosting a festival, which will provide the local community a free day of overall health education, with an emphasis on colorectal cancer screening and prevention in an Outreach Health Festival at Mondawmin Mall on March 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

In addition, the Health Festival will offer healthy lifestyle exhibits, free health screenings,

a health care professional on site, fitness demonstrations and children’s activities. A lineup of local vocal groups, dance troupes and bands will perform and keep you happy while you are getting your body checked out. Our girl, Sandi Mallory from WEAA 88.9 FM, will keep the grove going. This sounds like a lot of fun to me. God bless this organization. I will see you there.

For next weekend, mark your calendar for the Jazz Expressways Foundation Breakfast Show on March 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Forest Park Senior Center, 4801 Liberty Heights Avenue with an all you can eat breakfast/brunch open buffet, BYOB with free set-ups, vendors, book signings and live entertainment provided by Greg Hatza’s Band. Honey child, this will be an event you won’t forget. For tickets information, call me.

Now, when you leave the Jazz Expressways Foundation Breakfast, you do not have to leave or move your car; you can stay right there at the Forest Park Senior Center, go to the bathroom to freshen-up for Mrs. Maybelle’s 10th Annual Full Figured Fashion Show on March 11 starting at 4 p.m., right there at the Center. You would truly enjoy her event. It is always entertaining and funny because Mrs. Maybelle, a comedian as well, always MC’s her own show. For ticket information, call 443-226-8895.

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.