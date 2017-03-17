“TIS’ THE SEASON TO ENJOY GOOD ENTERTAINMENT”

Hello everyone, tis’ the season to enjoy good entertainment with this fantastic weather. I tell you mannnnnnnnnnnn! We are so blessed. So let’s take advantage of it. My “Boo-Boo and I is on vacation and will return by March 20. We didn’t go far, just to the Pocono’s. Just a short get-away.

Okay, I didn’t leave you hanging, there are a few things I could turn you on to that might seduce your interest in the next couple of weeks such as; Reggie Kelly, the Oldies DJ is hosting a Sunday Oldies event held at Kibby’s Restaurant, located at 3450 Wilkens Avenue (across from St. Agnes Hospital in the Wilkens Plaza Shopping Center) from 2-6 p.m. He is calling it “Sock Hop” Sundays. There is no cover charge. So go, support and dance the night away remembering how young you use to be.

You all are invited to the end Annual Jazz Cabaret Fundraiser for St. Gregory’s The Great Church, which will be held at the New All Saints Church Hall, 4408 Liberty Heights Avenue on Saturday, March 18 from 7-11 p.m. You will be entertained by Greg Hatza ORGANzation. It is BYOB and BYOF. For ticket information, contact Mary K at 410-4621347.

MarvaD Events will host a “Sunday Serenade” with a tribute show to Teddy Pendergrass featuring “Stan the Man” Hampton at the Magooby’s 9603 Deereco Road, Timonium, Maryland on Sunday, March 26 at 5 p.m. There will be a special performance by Douglass High Alumni Jazz Band and Mrs. Maybelle will be the Mistress of Ceremony. For ticket information, call 410-599-9159. If you mentioned that you saw this in “Rambling Rose Column” you will get a discount on your tickets.

The Thad Wilson Quartet featuring Allyn Johnson on piano, Blake Meister on bass and John Lamkin III on drums with vocalist Kristin Callahan will be performing at the Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel, Maryland in concert Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 301-377-7800. Also for my die heart jazz lovers; saxophonist and flutist, Laura Dreyer will perform at the Montpelier Arts Center on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. with the Manhattan-Rio Connection, I am not familiar with this musician, but I bet you are. Anyway she is known for her Brazilian music as well as American Jazz. Her quartet includes pianist, Tim Murphy and Rio-born musicians; Leonardo and Alejandro Lucini. Check it out, you might like it.

Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority, Inc Iota Chapter is celebrating their 70th Anniversary with a luncheon at the Forum Caterers, 4210 Primrose Avenue in Baltimore on Saturday, March 25 from 12 noon until3 p.m. For ticket information, call Dorothy Stone at 410-254-3087 or email her at Dorostone1@aol.com.

One more thing, Art Sherrod, Jr. will return to Rams Head in Annapolis, Maryland on March 26 for one night and one show starting at 6:30 p.m. Rams Heads Onstage is located 33 West Street in Annapolis, Maryland. For ticket information, call 410-268-4545.

It has been a pleasure as always talking to you, just remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com.

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.