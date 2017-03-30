RAMBLING ROSE

Hello everyone, well I am back from my week’s vacation and all I can say it was a pleasure to spend some time with my oldest son and his wife who invited Shorty and I to join them for a get-away in the Poconos except for the fact we did not expect to get snowed in under 30 inches of snow. It was unbelievable, but we were in a nice villa with a fireplace, sauna, whirlpool tub, plenty of food and we got a lot of rest. Honey Child, I am so damn glad we are back home.

Well, thank God Spring is really here and we have lots of entertainment waiting for you, starting with the 27th Annual Berks Jazz Festival which will start March 31 and run thru April 9. It is not too far away, it is just in Reading, Pa., and so you can check out the shows and drive back home. I have attended this concert in the past and Girlfriend, it is always awesome. Jazz enthusiasts around the world return to this festival every year for 10 days of fun and music. With a multiplicity of concerts at venues large and small featuring contemporary jazz, urban jazz, straight-ahead jazz, blues, funk, R&B, gospel, sounds that meld genres, and unique concerts produced especially for the festival.

The line-up this year is extensive as always. For the first day, they will feature the Dr. Lonnie Smith trio, Gerald Albright, Pattie Austin, Jonathan Butler, Berks Groove Project, Jeff Bradshaw, Eric Darius, Gerald Veasley, JJ Sansaverino, Marcus Myers, Oli Silk, Donald Robinson, Al “DJ ACT” Taylor, Cullen & Company, Bob Baldwin, Walter Beasley, Marion Meadows, Larry Graham & Graham Central Station just to name a few. Most of the shows will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton Reading Grand Ballroom. For ticket information and more details go to berksjazzfest.com or you can find them at 201 Washington Street. Ste 523, Redding, Pennsylvania or call 610-898-1930.

Darrell “Mr. Disco” Randall will present “Live Jazz & Cocktails” hosted by B-Mo-Buford of WMEG Radio Station on April 1 featuring smooth jazz artist and Baltimore’s own Marcus Lansey, the renowned jazz trumpeter, and his band at the Gentlemen Ten Lounge, 2135 Edmondson Avenue, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 443-942-6580.

Then there are the events who present recorded music, such as a “Karaoke Contest”. From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. on April 7 if you can sing, I mean really sssssssssssssssssing, you can get paid for it. The winners get from $200.00 to $500.00. My goodness gracious. I better go into the bathroom and tune up my voice. This event will be hosted by Dollarbill & Karriemg at the Patapsco Arena, 3301 Annapolis Road.

One more thing; the 100 Black Men of Maryland will be presenting their 25th Anniversary Gala on April 7 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. at Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Road. It is a Black Tie Event, so take out your tux and gowns, cash bar, dinner and many vendors on site. The live entertainment will be provided by the Panama Band. For tickets information, call 410-664-6726. Tell them “Rambling Rose” told you.

Well, my dear friends, this is it. Enjoy the weather and enjoy the live entertainment of music. I got to go now, but remember if you need me, call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at rosapryor@aol.com. You can also send your correspondence to 214 Conewood Avenue, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136.

Until next time, I’m musically yours.