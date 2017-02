The Randallstown MD NAACP Branch is sponsoring a performance of “Colorblind: The Katrina Monologues” on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. at The Arena Playhouse, 801 McCulloh Street, Baltimore, Md. 21201. “Colorblind: The Katrina Monologues” is an inspiring, entertaining, educational, and thought provoking play about the drama, pain and courage of those who faced Hurricane Katrina. Contact Ray Moseley at 443-956-8956 for ticket information.