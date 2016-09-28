Rapper Gets 15-Year Sentence in Child Porn, Music Video Case

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio rapper who federal authorities say recorded sexually explicit footage of teen girls and edited the footage into music videos has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Eric Chavis pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to produce child pornography. The Columbus rapper on Tuesday received the mandatory minimum sentence required under federal statutes.

Authorities say Chavis uploaded 29 videos of the underage girls with him.

U.S. District Judge Michael Watson told Chavis the victims, who were 16 and 17, were all “mature” but not of legal age. Watson says Chavis “trolled the internet” to lure underage performers.

Chavis’ attorney says his client believed the girls were willing and over 18.

Chavis must register as a sex offender upon his release.