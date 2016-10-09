Ravens Blow Chances in Loss to Washington

The Baltimore Ravens lost their second straight game after falling in a nail-biter to the Washington NFL team, 16-10, on Oct. 9 in Baltimore, Md.

After a 3-0 start, the Ravens are now 3-2. The win marked Washington’s third consecutive victory after a 0-2 start and improved their record to 3-2.





The Ravens took the first lead in the game, 7-0, after a short touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to tight end Crockett Gilmore in the first quarter. But Washington responded with an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown but missed the subsequent extra point to make it 7-6. Baltimore added three more points on a 31-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, but that would be the end of their scoring.



Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Garçon in the third quarter to take a 16-10 lead over Baltimore. But the Ravens practically gave the game to Washington by blowing several potential big plays.



Second-year receiver Breshad Perriman dropped what could have been two deep touchdown passes. One of the plays was initially ruled a 23-yard touchdown, but after further review, officials overturned the call, determining that Perriman did not get two feet in bounds on the catch.





Baltimore also left points on the field defensively and on special teams. Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted a Cousins pass in the third quarter and ran it back to the Washington 1-yard line, but fumbled the ball into the end zone, making it a touchback and automatically giving the ball back to Washington.

On special teams, not only did Baltimore give up a touchdown on the punt return, but they also didn’t take the opportunity to score easy field goals. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to try a fake field goal pass instead of kicking a short field goal for three points in the second quarter. Those three points would have allowed the Ravens to tie the game with a field goal later when they were driving the field with less than a minute left in the game.



Baltimore lost a couple of starters on offense. Veteran receiver Steve Smith Sr. left the game with an ankle injury and tackle Ricky Wagner left with a thigh injury.



Ravens running back Terrance West had a game-high 91 rushing yards on 11 carries. Flacco was 30-of-46 passing for 210 yards and a touchdown.



Cousins completed 29 of 41 passes for 261 yards, a touchdown and interception.



Next: Baltimore will next face the New York Giants on Oct. 16 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. Washington will next face the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 16 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.