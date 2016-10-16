Ravens Defeated by Giants for Third Straight Loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost a third straight game after falling to the New York Giants, 27-23, on Oct. 16 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Baltimore now has a 3-3 overall record, (1-0 AFC North) after starting the season 3-0.



The Ravens had the better first half: They controlled time of possession, won the turnover ratio battle early on and led, 10-0, by the end of the first quarter. But Giants quarterback Eli Manning eventually caught a rhythm with his receivers and tossed three touchdowns, including two to star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Manning launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to Beckham that gave the Giants their first lead of the game, 17-13 with two minutes left in the third quarter. The two later linked up on a 66-yard touchdown that pushed the Giants ahead, 27-23, ultimately winning the game. Manning finished with 403 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while Beckham had eight catches for 222 receiving yards.

It was the first game for new Ravens offensive coordinator, Marty Mornhinweg, who replaced recently fired coordinator Marc Trestman, who many pundits believe was canned for not running the ball enough. Mornhinweg fed the ball to running back Terrance West, who finished with 87 yards and two touchdown runs. But quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t find the end zone with his passing, completing 26 of 48 pass attempts for 307 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions.



Baltimore will return to East Rutherford to take on the New York Jets on Oct. 23.

