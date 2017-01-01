Ravens Fall to Bengals in Season Finale, End Season at 8-8

Bengals running back Rex Burkhead ran for 119 rushing yards as Cincinnati knocked off the Baltimore Ravens, 27-10, in the NFL regular season finale on New Year’s Day in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Ravens loss dropped their record to 8-8 on the season, marking the third time in four years Baltimore will miss the playoffs with a .500 or below record. Cincinnati finishes the year with a 6-9-1 record.

Similarly to how its 2013 season ended, Baltimore held a 8-6 record at the Week 15 mark this year and controlled its own destiny as the Ravens simply needed to win the last two games of the season to reach the playoffs for the seventh time in nine years. But instead of winning out its schedule, Baltimore went on to lose two straight AFC North divisional games, including its loss to the Bengals, Sunday.

The Bengals beat the Ravens just like the Steelers were able to last week: by running the ball down Baltimore’s throat. Sure, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 226 yards and a touchdown pass and the defense held Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense to just 10 points. Baltimore veteran star receiver Steve Smith Sr. was held to just three catches for 34 yards in what will be the final game of his 16-year career. But it was Burkhead of the Bengals who stole the show, leading Cincinnati with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

It marked the third straight week Baltimore has surrendered 100-plus yards to a running back, a clear sign that the Ravens’ defense has collapsed over the final stretch of the year. What was once the Ravens’ best strength is now it’s most glaring weakness. Baltimore had the top-ranked run defense for the majority of the season. So how were the Bengals able to run so successfully? How did the Pittsburgh Steelers have so much success running against the Ravens in Week 16 last Sunday? Even the Philadelphia Eagles ran over Baltimore in Week 15. If the Ravens had the answers to those questions, they’d probably be in the playoffs. Instead, they’ll finish this 2016 season with two straight losses and an average 8-8 record.