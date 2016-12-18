Ravens Hang On to 27-26 Win over Eagles

Joe Flacco tossed two touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens survived a 27-26 thriller with the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

The win advanced Baltimore’s record to 8-6, 4-0 in the AFC North division. The Ravens are currently a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-5) for the lead in the division.

Flacco tossed both of his touchdown passes in the first half; he found receiver Kamar Aiken on a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter and later launched a 34-yard touchdown pass to receiver Steve Smith Sr. to give Baltimore a 20-14 lead right before halftime.

The Ravens led, 27-17, in the fourth quarter after rookie running back Kenneth Dixon ran in a 16-yard touchdown. But the Eagles made a late comeback, scoring nine unanswered points, including a 4-yard touchdown run by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz that cut the Ravens lead to 27-26 with four second left.

Philadelphia could’ve tied the score at 27-27 and forced overtime with an extra point kick, but instead chose to go for the two point attempt. That’s where Baltimore made its goal-line stand to escape with the victory as Wentz’s pass on the two-point try was tipped and incomplete.

For the game, Wentz was held to just 170 passing yards on 22 of 42 pass attempts completed. He was intercepted by Ravens linebacker Zack Orr on the first possession of the game.

Baltimore’s run defense was uncharacteristically awful, giving up 128 yards and a touchdown to Eagles running back Ryan Mathews. That’s the most rushing yards the Ravens have allowed by a running back all season.

Ravens running back Terrance West ran for 77 yards on 13 carries; Dixon added 36 yards on nine carries. Flacco completed 16-of-30 for 206 yards.

Next: The Ravens face the Steelers for the division title on Christmas Day at 4:25 p.m. in Pittsburgh, Pa.