Ravens Retake First Place in AFC North with Win over Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens moved back into first place in the AFC North after holding off the Cincinnati Bengals for a 19-14 victory on Nov. 27 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The win improved the Ravens’ record to 6-5 and 4-0 against the AFC North. Their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, are also 6-5, but Baltimore currently owns the tie-breaker thanks to their win over the Steelers earlier this season.

Baltimore led Cincinnati throughout the game, and got on the scoreboard in the first quarter thanks to a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to receiver Breshad Perriman that put Baltimore up, 7-0.

Ravens all-pro kicker Justin Tucker then made three straight field goals of more than 50 yards, including a 52-yard, a 54-yard and a 57-yard field goal in the second quarter. Baltimore led, 16-3, at halftime.





Cincinnati made an attempt at a comeback when Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton tossed a touchdown pass in the third quarter to cut the lead to 16-9. But Tucker made another field goal for the Ravens, pushing Baltimore’s lead to 19-9 in the fourth quarter.



The Bengals cut that lead back to seven after a field goal with six minutes left in the game, but Baltimore’s defense held Cincinnati’s offense scoreless the rest of the way. The game ended when Baltimore intentionally took a safety, sacrificing two points to the Bengals to run the rest of the game clock out and claim the 19-14 win.



Flacco completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 234 yards, one touchdown and an interception off a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage. Speedy receiver Mike Wallace led the Ravens with three catches for 57 yards, and rookie running back Kenneth Dixon led Baltimore with 13 carries for 49 yards.



Bengals running back Jeremy Hill was limited to just 21 rushing yards on 12 carries. The Ravens defense also shut down Dalton and Cincinnati’s pass attack late in the game, recording nine total pass deflects.



Next: The Ravens will host the Miami Dolphins (7-4) on Dec. 4.